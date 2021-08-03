Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Tide Of U.S. Debt Set To Recede, Countering Effect Of Fed Taper

By Liz Capo McCormick
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

For the first time in more than five years, the U.S. Treasury in coming months will be scaling back its mammoth quarterly sales of notes and bonds, Wall Street dealers say—in a shift so large it’s likely to more than counter the Federal Reserve’s looming reduction in purchases. The Treasury...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Debt#Federal Debt#Federal Budget#Treasury Securities#The U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#The Treasury Department#Bank Of#Treasuries#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Bank Of America#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Deutsche Bank Ag#Jpmorgan#Natwest Markets#Societe Generale#Wells Fargo Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Morgan Stanley#Barclays Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
BusinessMiami Herald

Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines — semiconductors.
BusinessCNBC

Fed's Kaplan wants bond-buying taper to start soon and be gradual

"As long as we continue to make progress in July (jobs) numbers and in August jobs numbers, I think we'd be better off to start adjusting these purchases soon," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Reuters in an interview. Doing so gradually will help "give ourselves as much flexibility as...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 8.7 basis points at 1.3036%, its highest of the day, as equity indexes closed at record highs. Much of the rise in yields came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.058%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.366%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109 basis points, 7 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.4099 0.035 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7725 0.054 Seven-year note 99-120/256 1.0793 0.070 10-year note 102-240/256 1.3036 0.087 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8574 0.094 30-year bond 109-140/256 1.9506 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)
Delta, WIkdal610.com

Fed’s Kashkari: Delta may throw wrinkle into taper plan

(Reuters) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Thursday said the highly transmissible Delta variant of the novel coronavirus could throw a “wrinkle” into the labor market recovery and the timeline for a reduction in the Fed’s asset-purchase program. “If we see a very strong labor market this fall,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar eases; Fed tapering fears limit gains

* BOE keeps interest rates and bond-buying programme on hold (Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices) Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased from a one-week peak, though gains were kept in check after hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets.
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Shoot Higher After Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.4%

U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday morning as the Labor Department's highly anticipated jobs report came out better than expected. The economy added 943,000 nonfarm payrolls in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. Average hourly increased 0.4% for the month. U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday as the...
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Economy94.3 Jack FM

U.S. demand for household debt climbed in Q2, New York Fed report shows

(Reuters) -U.S. consumers’ demand for new debt grew in the second quarter and credit card use rebounded, reversing the trend of declining card use seen earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve. Total household debt increased by $313 billion...
BusinessCNBC

How soon could the Fed announce tapering measures?

Chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity, Tony Dwyer, joins Closing Bell to discuss the Fed's next moves to curb inflation. He analyzes past recessions and stimuli and how they affected the market in the long term. "It's all about earnings and earnings continue to be pretty good," Dwyer tells Wilfred Frost.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Waller: 'Go early and go fast' on taper

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. "We should go early and go...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's taper timing depends on progress on jobs, Brainard says

July 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to see more improvement in the pandemic-hammered U.S. labor market before pulling back on support for the economy, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Friday, adding that she’ll be more confident in judging that progress once she has September data in hand.
BusinessZacks.com

Fed Less Likely to Taper Soon on Delta Concerns: ETFs to Buy

As widely expected, the Fed held interest rates steady at a near-zero level in its latest meeting. U.S. interest rates have been this low since March 2020. The Fed will also continue its bond purchases worth $120 billion each month until the economy returns to full employment. However, the Fed’s...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Fed press conference focuses on all things tapering

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s Wednesday press conference focused on all things tapering. Why it matters: With a rate liftoff not expected until the end of next year at the earliest, a tapering — or reduction — of the Fed’s $120 billion per month asset purchases will be the first significant pullback of its emergency pandemic market support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy