LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar review

Even though we’re still a couple of weeks from the official launch of Samsung’s new devices, we probably know most of the details about the smartphones, smartwatches, and other devices that will be “Unpacked”. Most of the information comes from tipsters and leaksters but the latest one actually comes from Samsung itself, or rather its Galaxy Wearable app. Whether they unintentionally included the information on the latest beta release is still unconfirmed of course but at least now we have some “official” details about the truly wireless earbuds.