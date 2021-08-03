Funding Clients' Retirement With Dividends

You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one breaks down what a nest egg should look like. Your needs are unique, and no two retirement incomes are exactly the same. Social Security will support you but only so far. That’s why you should work on saving enough funds to match your specific goals. Here’s how to take into consideration factors that determine your own good retirement income.