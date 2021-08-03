Funding Clients' Retirement With Dividends
Heading into retirement, one of the most important issues to address is how to best structure clients' investment portfolios to provide the income needed for everyday expenses. This is a time when outperforming a market benchmark becomes less important than maximizing the probability that clients' income will last throughout the reminder of their life. There are many ways to approach this transition from growth to income, and one of many possible strategies is to construct an equity income portfolio and live off the dividends.www.fa-mag.com
