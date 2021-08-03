Boarding School Attended By Tucker Carlson Joins In Muni Market Sales Boom

To all those idiots at call and write for Sound Off: If you don’t believe in law and order you’re a Marxist, simple as that. This is a concerned American citizen. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is in Hungary and he is interviewing and profiling the communistic totalitarian government heads and trying to inform people that that’s the right way to go. I guess that’s where the Republican Party will go. They are jeopardizing our freedom. My grandfather escaped and left Hungary and the early 1900s to come to a free country. This is criminal. He is a socialist and Tucker Carlson should not be promoting all this terrible things from Hungary and whitewashing them. The people have no rights and no freedom. He should be ashamed of himself and Fox News is terrible.