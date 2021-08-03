Boarding School Attended By Tucker Carlson Joins In Muni Market Sales Boom
Elite boarding schools are getting in on the boom of debt sales in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market. Rhode Island’s St. George’s School, with a campus that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and $66,950 annual price tag for boarding students, is planning to sell about $43.4 million of tax-exempt bonds to refinance higher interest-rate debt and fund new projects at the alma mater of Howard Dean, Billy Bush and Tucker Carlson. The offering with preliminary maturities ranging from 2026 to 2051 comes shortly after New Jersey’s Lawrenceville School sold bonds in July for a field house complex complete with a hockey rink and pool.www.fa-mag.com
