Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

End Of Covid Safety Net Sends Gig Workers Back To Square One

By Augusta Saraiva
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

It took a pandemic for America’s army of gig workers to win access to some of the social protections that regular employees enjoy. Now they’re about to lose it again. Even before Covid-19 hit, the independent-contract model for workers was spreading, with companies turning to it as a way to lower costs. The health crisis accelerated that trend, and spurred policy makers to offer financial support for freelancers when much of the economy was shuttered.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rafael Espinal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Back To Square One#Americans#Congress#Upwork#Stoke#Seramount#Senate#Democrats#American Families Plan#American Jobs Plan#The Freelancers Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has 2nd Largest Renter Wage Gap

The expiration of the CDC’s national eviction moratorium on July 31 brought new attention to how the pandemic has put pressure on the housing market. With the expiration of the moratorium, millions of renters now face the possibility of eviction from overdue rent payments, after being protected from displacement for more than a year due to the economic and public health crisis.
Trafficmyrtlebeachonline.com

Gig workers are sometimes forgotten as economy recovers

I am rated a 4.98 on Uber after 4 years and a perfect 5 on Lyft after 2 years . After reading many articles about riders coming back faster than drivers and how everybody is so upset with the prices and the lack of drivers, I have a question. Did...
EconomyIbj.com

Bohanon & Curott: Change in U.S. age demographics will reshape labor markets

The “labor shortage” is a major economic topic of the day. The current focus is on how much of the shortage is a byproduct of generous federal unemployment compensation and how much is attributable to other factors. We’ll note economists and labor-market experts cannot really say until all the data is in, and even then, they will debate the importance of the various causes.
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

Unemployment cliff: 4.2 million gig workers will soon lose jobless aid

The nation's 59 million self-employed workers got a lifeline last year when lawmakers created the first-ever program that extended jobless benefits to this growing group of workers. But that program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), will end on September 6, once again placing unemployment benefits out of reach for these workers.
Politicscoloradomusic.org

Group Backed by Uber, Lyft Pushes Massachusetts Gig Worker Ballot Measure

Why is this article here? Because *they* are trying to include musicians in these rules. | By Nate Raymond and Tina Bellon, Reuters | A coalition of app‑based companies, including Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N), Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) and DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), on Wednesday took the first step to put a measure before Massachusetts voters that would define their drivers as independent contractors entitled to minimum benefits but avoid having them declared their employees.
Seattle, WANew Haven Register

Postmates to pay $1M to Seattle gig workers in settlement

SEATTLE (AP) — Online food delivery platform Postmates has agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle allegations it violated the city’s paid sick leave policies for gig workers, Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards said. The city said in a news release that most of the money will go toward...
EconomyMissoulian

Question would stop short of declaring gig workers employees

BOSTON (AP) — Some gig workers and a coalition of app-based businesses including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are pushing a proposed ballot question in Massachusetts they say would grant new benefits for workers while stopping short of declaring them employees. Supporters said Tuesday that the ballot question would set...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

New York gig workers turn to grassroots employment strategies

A Bloomberg Law story quoted Erin Hatton about how New York gig workers have turned to grassroots employment strategies. The inability to unionize and forge collective bargaining agreements under federal law is a defining element of gig workers’ independent contractor status. “But that might not stop them” from attempting to do so, Hatton said. “The bigger issue is one of logistics: They are technically self-employed, so who’s the boss?”
California Stateknock-la.com

Gig Workers in Limbo Amidst California’s Reopening

Almost a year after Uber acquired Postmates for $2.65 Billion dollars, they have decided to get rid of Postmates’ Fleet application. In May of 2021, Postmates began warning its Fleet drivers to switch over to UberEats by June 7. Past that date, drivers would no longer be able to complete deliveries unless they were registered with UberEats. But the switchover has not been so smooth. Multiple drivers have experienced delays in the re-registration process, resulting in drivers losing income or their ability to continue working for these companies as California is reopening and still going through COVID-19 pandemic.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Truework expands credit access for gig workers

Independent work is all the rage right now. Here’s a crazy stat – if the growth rate of Uber drivers were to remain steady, every person in America would be an Uber driver within five years. But despite the rapidly growing popularity of independent work, gig-economy workers from freelance artists to rideshare drivers still face many disadvantages that traditional workers do not.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Gig economy workers are not dispensable - they deserve to feel secure at work

In the past few years, the “gig economy” has ballooned in size to make up around 5m people - or 16 per cent of Britain’s workforce. These are jobs on short term contracts or freelance work, but with few rights or protections. Services are booked through apps or platforms where workers are paid for each piece of work they do, not by time worked, and those workers are in insecure working arrangements.Most of us have used these services, and increasingly so throughout the pandemic - ordering goods online or ordering takeaways or a cab home. As a Labour MP, I’ve...
EconomyInman.com

Truework speeding up income verification for gig-economy workers

Truework is rolling out Credentials, a new service that lets workers log into their payroll provider to share verified income and employment data with their mortgage lender or other authorized third parties. Verifying the employment and income of gig-economy workers is about to get a lot easier at more than...
Healthliveinsurancenews.com

Health insurance costs 54 percent less for the average gig worker

The American Rescue Plan has made plans considerably more affordable for independent workers. Gig workers have traditionally faced health insurance expenses too high for many of them to be able to afford to keep them up, until the American Rescue Plan (ARP) changed the game for high-quality coverage in March.
Public Healthbuckscountyherald.com

Back to square one, really?

No one can know everything. There are some influences from people coming and going in the U.S. and the spread of COVID right now that need to be investigated. Americans must still do all we can with what we have, right now. That is not debatable. Life isn’t about any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy