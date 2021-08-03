Cancel
Want To Be A Cadbury Influencer?

 3 days ago

The folks at Cadbury are looking to recruit chocolate fans to be social media influencers as part of its latest marketing campaign. If you’re chosen you’ll be helping to promote Cadbury’s Snack! biscuits and showing other chocolate lovers just how good the snack biscuits are. The treats are available in Shortcake and Sandwich variations. Now if all of this sounds like something you’re interested in head to www.cadburysnack.com. Oh, and make sure that you’re 18 and over.

