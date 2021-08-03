Beverage LTOs are luring consumers this summer
Summer thirsts call for tall, refreshing drinks, and restaurant chains are meeting the demand. Operators are tapping fruit flavors, including watermelon, strawberry and mango, to create new takes on iced tea, lemonade, iced coffee and other cold drinks, several of which looks suspiciously like cocktails. Some creations actually do incorporate spirits to add a boozy buzz, while others include health-promoting ingredients.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
