It’s so much more fun to say that victory in the new Pokemon MOBA belongs to the team who gives it their all and loves their Pokemon with all their heart, isn’t it? Of course, even Ash Ketchum himself has been bludgeoned six times with the truth that you also need cutting-edge skills to get the job done. (Props on that Alola League championship, though. People are still shocked when I tell them you actually won.) Of course, in Pokemon Unite, you have to score points to win You can skim past the bluster, forget about the hearts of your pocket pals, and just… beat your opponents, numerically.