Psychedelics research institute launches in Australia
The Psychae Institute, established by a global team of scientists, will conduct pre-clinical and clinical research around psychedelic medicine development. A team of researchers from around the globe have collaborated to launch what reportedly is the world’s first research institute focused on developing psychedelic therapies for mental health disorders and other conditions. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the Psychae Institute will involve research contributed by scientists from the University of Toronto, King’s College London, the University of Zurich, and the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
