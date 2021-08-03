FHA Financing Tips for Military Officers

There is nothing like writing a mortgage column for a big city newspaper. Can you believe it’s been 10 years?. Besides my weekly anxiety about whether my editors (and you) will like what I offer up, I get plenty of feedback from readers about my columns. It’s typically something like “Thank you. I didn’t have any idea about this.” Or it’s “You have your head up your -ss. You don’t know what you are talking about.” I’m grateful I receive more of the former comments than the latter. But I do get both.