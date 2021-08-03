Cancel
Main Squeeze Juice Co Makes Healthy Even Easier and Faster with New App

By Main Squeeze Juice Co.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuice and smoothie bar franchise set to launch mobile app with enhanced features. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS, La. - Main Squeeze Juice Co. - a New Orleans-based juice and smoothie bar franchise - has announced the launch of the Main Squeeze Mobile App that can be used at all 23 locations across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida. The app is set to launch on August 4th and will be made available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

