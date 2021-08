Playing the Back 4 Blood beta made me feel old. Perhaps that's a testament to how expertly Turtle Rock Studios has been able to recapture the spirit of Left 4 Dead and channel it into creating a new nightmare for a new generation of players. It was never guaranteed that the studio would be able to pull something like this off. After all, a lot has changed in 13 years; zombies have lost their bite, co-op shooters are commonplace, and I don't know about you but my patience for unpredictable AI systems has wavered.