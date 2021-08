BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board says they will be bringing up the topic of masks again at a meeting next Tuesday. Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood says she voted for mandatory masking last week, and would vote for it again. The other way doctors advise students to be safe is getting a vaccine, if they are old enough. Danielle Chin lives in Miami Gardens and says, as she prepares to send her children back to school, she wanted to make sure they were vaccinated. “As soon as I heard the numbers were going up, I’m like, we’ve got to go do it,”...