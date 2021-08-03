The Rock Stops Here: Bucs HOF Superfan Big Nasty

Rock ventures into the Bucs Cave of 2X Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Keith “Big Nasty” Kunzig.

Keith went from painting his face with his brother on a lark, to now going to Canton as a Hall of Fame fan. How did it all happen? Getting the knock on his hotel door by Big David Baker to tell him he was going in again.

All the great people he’s met, including those fans in Europe. Who’s his favorite Buccaneer of all time? When will Big Nasty retire? Oh and don’t ask him how you can become a Superfan.

Rock is heading back to Georgia to pick up his daughter from camp and the dilemma he and his wife are in. Simone Biles withdrawing from several events at the Olympics, USA baseball, and more!

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to tell your friends about The Rock Stops Here!

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here