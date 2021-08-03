Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work

By KEVIN FREKING, LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk.

