Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger Cybersecurity Ecosystem

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliance to help organizations everywhere build state of the art Security Operations Center’s to defeat cyber threats. Mimecast Limited a leading email security and cyber resilience company, announced it has joined Exabeam’s XDR Alliance™ as a founding member. The alliance is a partnership of leading cybersecurity industry innovators committed to an inclusive and collaborative extended detection and response (XDR) framework and architecture. The goal of the XDR Alliance is to foster an open approach to XDR which is essential to enable organizations everywhere to protect themselves against the growing number of cyberattacks, breaches, and intrusions.

martechseries.com

