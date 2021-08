If there’s any artist who would be a balm for the uniquely awful past couple of years we’ve had globally, it’s Prince, who always expertly paired social awareness and activism with partying in the face of the end times. See “Let’s Go Crazy”, or “1999″, or Sign o’ the Times, which opens with the title track’s depiction of the effects of AIDS and drug use and then moves on to “Play in the Sunshine” and “Housequake”. Work and play were equally important to him, and this duality is fully present on his new record, Welcome 2 America, which he recorded in 2010 and then shelved, as Prince was wont to do. (He did go on the road from 2010 to 2012, playing various cities in North America, Europe, and Australia with the New Power Generation on the Welcome 2 Tour.)