Playstack revealed that the Cold Symmetry-developed Souls-like action game Mortal Shell will launch its new The Virtuous Cycle DLC on August 18, 2021. Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle adds a new roguelike mode to the game and reinvents how players navigate through Fallgrim. The game is just as difficult and demanding as before, but there are ways to prepare your character for what lies ahead. Throughout the land are pillows that bestow new talents, offering more than 100 new abilities to discover and combine. Further, new weapon enhancements are available to improve combat maneuvers.