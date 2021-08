Coming by way of UK imprint Lo Recordings, Spaciousness 2 is a wonderfully textile and diverse collection of ambient and ambient-adjacent music. Ambient music has long served as an antidote to a world that gets louder and louder. In their myriad of different ways, artists have attempted to catalogue the sounds between sounds; atmosphere, liminal spaces, and otherwise subtle pieces of everyday music that, when paid attention to, can be as arresting as an orchestra.