Street Carnival and Bhangra Percussion by Organic Loops

rekkerd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoopmasters has released a new percussion sample pack by Organic Loops. Street Carnival brings the sounds of the conga, cuica, pandejo, surdo, tamburin, replique and many more samba percussion instruments across 99 full loops. Street Carnival contains everything you’ll need to get the party started in your drums and percussion!...

#Carnival#Bhangra#Percussion Instruments#Loopmasters#Organic Loops#Indian
