Chip sealing program going in Ark City

The City of Arkansas City will resume its annual chip-sealing program this week, with work scheduled on First through Fifth streets. Weather permitting, Public Services Department crews plan to begin chip sealing Tuesday morning on North First and North Second streets, from West Kansas Avenue north to the C Street Canal, followed by North Third through North Fifth streets, from West Kansas Avenue north to Oak Avenue. The Street and Stormwater Division also plans to begin chip sealing during the same time frame on West Palmetto Avenue, from Summit Street west to North Fifth Street.