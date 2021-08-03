Mrs. Ann Hass Hager, 57, of Cottageville, entered into rest Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Mr. Robert Bradley “Brad” Hager. Born January 23, 1964, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Charles Hass, Sr. and Alice Ann Beyer Schweri. She made Cottageville her home in 1999. She alongside her late husband, brought the first Buck’s Pizza Franchise of Walterboro opening its doors in 2000, and was also the owner of “The Smoke Shack” in Walterboro. She was a charter member of the First Church of The Nazarene in Cottageville. Ann was in every sense of the word a selfless woman with a very sweet and generous heart. Her life revolved around her family, doing for others, and traveling.