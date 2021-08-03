Prof. Russaw and Dean Gunning Francis Release New Books

As its subtitle indicates, Russaw’s new book encourages looking afresh at the biblical character of Rahab. Russaw explained that, “Despite her critical role in the macro narrative of the ancient Israelites, Rahab has been relegated to the sidelines of the larger story of the Israelites and their god.” As a response, Russaw said she wrote her new book “to retrieve Rahab from the periphery and place her at the center of a series of close readings, which I hope informs a more freeing and liberative understanding of many overlooked characters found in the biblical text. Perhaps if we are more careful with the forgotten and ignored biblical characters, we will be more careful with those we tend to disregard in our communities.”