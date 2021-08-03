Fire Hydrant flushing in Ark City this week

The City of Arkansas City is continuing its annual fire hydrant flushing program, with work proceeding all across south-central Arkansas City starting this week. The Environmental Services Department today began flushing Section 3, which contains 17 hydrants south of Madison Avenue, between A and First streets – mainly along the South Summit Street corridor. Flushing will continue in Section 3 through at least Aug. 6. All flushing will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays only. Water customers in this area might experience temporary discoloration or low water pressure during this fire hydrant flushing program. Most discoloration can be corrected by flushing a faucet for a few minutes, but if flushing does not correct the problem or if you continue to notice a pressure loss, call (620) 441-4480 or (620) 441-4492.