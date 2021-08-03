Fort Valley seeking contractor bids in projects to help low-income homeowners
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA)- Fort Valley is looking for a few good builders to help improve both the city and the lives of some of the people who call it home. Fort Valley leaders are preparing to take bids from contractors for renovations at three properties being restored by money from the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP). CHIP is a program funded through grants from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to improve housing throughout the state.wgxa.tv
