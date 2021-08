TOKYO (AP) — Italy rallied for a dramatic 12-11 victory over the United States in men's water polo at the Tokyo Olympics. Francesco Di Fulvio scored five times as the Italians jumped over the Americans in Group A with five points after playing to a 6-6 draw against Greece on Tuesday. Serbia won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as the reigning world champion but five years later there is no superpower towering over the 12-country field in Tokyo. Italy is right there among the medal contenders though.