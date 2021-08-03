Cancel
Environment

Be aware of wildfire smoke

By News Room
 17 days ago

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to potential air quality impacts from Western wildfire smoke. Ongoing wildfires across the Western U.S. continues to produce dense smoke that is being transported into Kansas by the atmospheric winds. While some of this smoke is remaining high in the atmosphere there are times when this smoke is being observed at the surface and impacting air quality. These air quality impacts may continue to be seen as long as the Western U.S. wildfires continue to burn. Smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals. Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, pre – existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly may experience worse symptoms.

WILDFIRE SMOKE IS IN THE AIR

The Spokane area is being blanketed by smoke from surrounding wildfires. As the wind directions change, so too, does the smoke. Smoke from wildfires expose our lungs and bodies to potentially harmful pollutants as well as it makes it more difficult to fight off infections. The smoke may make it difficult to breathe, especially for people with existing health conditions, such as asthma, COPD, COVID-19, and heart disease. Children and older adults are also more susceptible to these smoky conditions.

