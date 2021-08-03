Tyler, the Creator announces 2022 tour w/ Vince Staples & Kali Uchis (MSG, Staples Center, more)

Thursday has proved to be one of the busiest days in music in quite a while. Things were already expected to be chaotic with the impending release of Kanye West‘s Donda and the rumored release of Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Adding to the day’s events, Tinashe announced that she would be releasing a new album in August and Santan Dave dropped his sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Capping off the day’s events, 6LACK, Childish Gambino, Polo G, Gunna, The Weeknd and Young Thug are expecting to be featured on new tracks that arrive this weekend. Then, another bombshell dropped. James Blake is coming!