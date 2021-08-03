Cancel
Tyler, the Creator announces 2022 tour w/ Vince Staples & Kali Uchis (MSG, Staples Center, more)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator has announced the 2022 Call Me If You Get Lost tour which will have him out with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown at arenas across North America, including stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Worcester, Philly, DC, Toronto, NYC, Miami, Houston, Denver, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and more. All dates are listed below.

