Council President Igliozzi Calls for Return of Community Policing to Address Surge in Violent Crime

providenceri.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity policing initiative, increased number of police officers on the street, diversion programs all needed to address increase in crime. In response to a wave of serious violent crime incidents in recent weeks, City Council President John Igliozzi joined by Councilwoman and Finance Chair Jo-Ann Ryan are calling for a return to community policing in the City of Providence. In order to accomplish that goal, they are also calling for sustained investments in new, diverse Providence Police Academies to bring the City’s police force back to full strength to enable community policing in every neighborhood.

