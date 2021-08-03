Cancel
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett announce new duet LP, share “I Get a Kick Out of You”

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga and Tony Bennett had been working on a follow-up to their 2014 duet album, Cheek to Cheek, when Bennett revealed he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. They've now announced their new album, Love For Sale, due out October 1 via Columbia and Interscope. It was recorded at NYC's Electric Lady Studios, and features their take on Cole Porter compositions, including first single, "I Get a Kick Out of You," which has also been sung by Ethel Merman, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jungle Brothers, and others. Hear Gaga and Tony's rendition below.

