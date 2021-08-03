After Successful First Year, Azzip Pizza’s ‘Pot of Dough’ Fundraiser Returns in 2021
After receiving so much support from the community and raising so much money for non-profits, Azzip Pizza is bringing back its Pot of Dough fundraising campaign in 2021. Azzip Pizza has always been about serving the community, in fact, their “We Give A’Zip” program has donated back over $250,000 in the last 5 years! Of course, none of that would be possible without you, and you are being asked to step up to the plate (or perhaps pizza pan) again to help so many great, local organizations.my1053wjlt.com
Comments / 0