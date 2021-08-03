Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

5 simple tips for parents who will still be co-teachers when kids go back to school

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebekah Piper, Assistant Professor of Education and Human Development, Texas A&M-San Antonio. COVID-19 undoubtedly changed K-12 classrooms for the near future. When school resumes in the fall, even if education returns to pre-pandemic “normal” – with students attending classes all day and in person – teachers are likely to use more online tools and virtual resources than they did pre-COVID. The push into remote learning due to the pandemic opened up resources and opportunities that many schools might not have used before the pandemic. This has led to rethinking the K-12 education system as a whole and how online learning can continue both when students are in school or studying at home.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#K 12 School#School Work#High School#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy