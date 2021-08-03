July 18, 1924 - July 24, 2021. Janesville, WI - Dorothy M. Baldwin, age 97, passed away at home on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born in Louisville, KY on July 18, 1924, the daughter of George Charles Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (O'Connor) Bender. She graduated from State High School and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. Dorothy was proud to serve in the US Navy WAVES during World War II. On August 10, 1947, she and Frederick H. Baldwin, Jr. were married in Kalamazoo, MI. The Baldwin Family moved to Janesville, WI in 1962. Dorothy was employed by the Board of Education in Janesville for 25 years before her retirement as Secretary to the Assistant Principals at Parker High School in 1989. She has been active in the Heritage Chapter of ABWA, Wisconsin Regional Writers, The Wisconsin Authors and Publishers Alliance, St. Mark Lutheran Church, The Wednesday Night Bridge Club, Parker Cribbage Club, and The Writers Wing.