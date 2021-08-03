Denver Public Schools Requires Masks For All Students, Staff While Indoors

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is requiring face masks for all students and staff while indoors. CBS4 learned about the new policy from a source affiliated with the school district.

The new policy applies to all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. DPS said that the mask requirement does not apply to staff members if they are alone in their office or workspace and have confirmed with their manager that they are vaccinated.

The policy begins Aug. 9 for those in all DPS schools and buildings. The school district said that since the transmission of COVID-19 is significantly lower outdoors, students and staff will not be required to wear masks while outside.

This decision was made as DPS took into consideration guidance from health experts, with the support of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, about the rise in COVID cases in the community.

During the 2020-2021 school year, DPS required all students and staff to wear face masks while at school or on school property.