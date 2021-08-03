Smithtown Pet of the Week
Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Wabbit. Wabbit is a Male Domestic Shorthair Mix who is estimated to be around five years old. This poor guy was found abandoned in a feral cat colony, where he was being picked on by more dominant cats. He has a crinkled ear from either a chronic ear issue or an ear injury, and this will require a little bit of extra care and cleaning on occasion. Wabbit is a timid and calm cat who can be shy around people, but when nobody's looking, he loves to play with toys. When he’s shown a little bit of love, he’ll make sure to give a lot of love back! Wabbit’s ideal life will be with a quiet home and a patient family.www.smithtownny.gov
