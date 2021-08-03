The Northern Territory of Australia Takes Tentative Solar & EV Steps Forward

A little bit of background: the Northern Territory covers almost one and a half million square kilometres (or 520,902 square miles), and has a population of only 246,500. 49% of the land in the Northern Territory is owned by the indigenous population. The economy is based largely on mining and petroleum. Most of the population lives in Darwin, the capital, with a spread of settlements along the Stuart Highway heading down to Adelaide. The north of the territory is tropical savannah, the south is desert. It is not a state — has a legislative assembly but can be overruled by the Commonwealth.