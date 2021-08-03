Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

The Northern Territory of Australia Takes Tentative Solar & EV Steps Forward

By David Waterworth
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little bit of background: the Northern Territory covers almost one and a half million square kilometres (or 520,902 square miles), and has a population of only 246,500. 49% of the land in the Northern Territory is owned by the indigenous population. The economy is based largely on mining and petroleum. Most of the population lives in Darwin, the capital, with a spread of settlements along the Stuart Highway heading down to Adelaide. The north of the territory is tropical savannah, the south is desert. It is not a state — has a legislative assembly but can be overruled by the Commonwealth.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Northern Australia#Renewable Energy#Northern Territory#Commonwealth#Uluru#Ev#Kakadu#Australian#Cleantechnica#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Australia
Related
CarsCleanTechnica

Mixed Manufacturer Responses to State EV Subsidies in Australia

As Australian states introduce measures to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles, manufacturers are giving mixed responses. Basically, the cheaper cars are getting more expensive and the expensive cars are getting cheaper. Bit of an odd situation methinks. The highest selling EV in Australia is the Tesla Model 3 SR+....
AustraliaTree Hugger

Australia Successfully Lobbies to Keep Great Barrier Reef Off 'In Danger' List

A whirlwind lobbying effort in Europe to delay a downgrade rating by UNESCO of the Great Barrier Reef has won the Australian government a reprieve—for now. In June, UNESCO released a draft decision recommending that the Great Barrier Reef, a natural wonder stretching over 1,420 miles along the northeast coast of Australia, be added to its list of “World Heritage in Danger.” Since 1972, this designation has existed to help encourage corrective actions to heritage sites under imminent threat.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Western Australia on edge as infected crew members from yet another Covid-stricken ship in Perth are put into a busy city hospital

Western Australia's coronavirus safeguards are facing a fresh challenge after crew members from another potentially infected ship were hospitalised in Perth. The Darya Krishna bulk carrier berthed at Fremantle Port on Monday to allow for the emergency medical evacuation. Authorities had flagged that three symptomatic crew members would be hospitalised...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Covid-19 Case Flew Between Northeastern Australia And Western Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Queensland’s authorities are on alert about a flight from Brisbane to Perth after a passenger who has Covid-19 flew on it last week. Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man initially arrived in Brisbane on a flight from the Philippines via Papua New Guinea and entered hotel quarantine. After 14 days and three negative tests, he flew to Western […]
IndustryTennessee Tribune

Traditional Owners In Australia’s Outback Fuming Over Gas Grant

DARWIN, Australia — “I still live in a tin shack,” said Johnny Wilson, a traditional owner in Australia. My floor is bare ground. In Australia’s Northern Territory, people from the Aboriginal and Strait Islander communities are outraged by an AU$50 million ($36.7 million) federal government grant to fast-track gas fracking in the Beetaloo Basin.
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australian’s Island State Has Extended Border Closure With Brisbane

HOBART, Australia — The island state of Tasmania shut its border with southeast Queensland on July 31 and has told some 11,000 recent arrivals to stay home. The border closure with the region will be effective until at least 4 pm on August 8, mirroring the mainland state’s lockdown. Queensland Government on August 2 lengthened the lockdown for 11 areas after 13 […]
Public Healthrock947.com

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane to Sunday

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A snap three-day lockdown in Australia’s third largest city, Brisbane, and some neighbouring regions will be extended until Sunday as officials asked for more time to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant. Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, detected 13 new locally...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Armour completes airborne survey in Northern Territory

Armour undertook the airborne survey on behalf of McArthur Oil & Gas. Sydney-listed Armour Energy July 28 said Pinemont Technologies Australia had completed the acquisition of airborne geophysical data over a portion of six Northern Territory permits covering an area of approximately 20,000 km². Armour undertook the airborne survey on...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia’s rooftop PV capacity reaches 14.7 GW

The Australian Energy Council’s (AEC) latest Quarterly Solar Report reveals that more than 14.7 GW of solar PV has been installed on Australian rooftops, making rooftop solar the second largest generator by capacity in Australia. The AEC’s Quarterly Solar Report shows while coal-fired generation has more capacity, rooftop solar is...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Australia's 2nd-largest city Melbourne enters 6th lockdown

Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne went into a 6th lockdown on Thursday, with a state government leader blaming the nation’s slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout for the decision. Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane, Australia’s most populous and third-most populous cities respectively, in locking down due to the spread of the highly contagious...
IndustryCleanTechnica

Australian Miners Line Up For A Slice Of The EV Pie

Mining in Australia is big business, very big business. The royalties fund much of the government spending at the state and federal level. Providing over 10% of Australia’s GDP, or $200 billion AUS, Australia’s mining companies demand to be listened to. So, when BHP sells its coal and oil assets and starts talking up electric vehicles and the minerals it needs to mine, people listen.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia’s Fortescue eyes hydrogen projects in India

Fortescue Future Industries has entered into a framework agreement with JSW Future Energy to explore opportunities to develop green hydrogen projects in India. Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has entered into a framework agreement with JSW Future Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mumbai-based JSW Energy, to explore opportunities to develop green hydrogen projects in India, it said on July 29.
vidanewspaper.com

Tourism-Dependent Regions In Australia At Mercy Of Covid-19 Restrictions

MELBOURNE, Australia — Huddling on the beach in a blanket to watch the penguins waddle home is usually the highlight of a trip to Phillip Island, just off Australia’s southeast coast, even in the depths of winter. But there are no tourists anywhere on the island during Victoria’s fifth lockdown,...
IndustryCleanTechnica

Middle Ground: Going Forward With The EV Transition, But Acknowledging The Impacts of Battery Mining

Mining for battery materials can be a touchy subject. The haters and the people who stand to lose money in the transition to clean energy love to bring it up. They normally don’t care one bit about the environmental impacts of things (or they wouldn’t support the oil and coal industries like they do). When EVs come up, suddenly they’re primitivists. Any impact from EVs, solar, and storage are too much. When people start talking about battery mining, it’s hard for us to not see it as an attack, or disingenuous concern trolling.
Chinancadvertiser.com

Japan must present firm strategy to protect northern territories

- - - It is obvious that Russia intends to make its occupation of the northern territories, which are an inherent part of Japanese territory, a fait accompli. Moves that hamper the resolution of the territorial issue and worsen Japan-Russia relations must not be accepted. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin...
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy