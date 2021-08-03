Cancel
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River home raided, man arrested on drug charges

By Hannah Sachewicz Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

A Crystal River residence was raided and its occupant was arrested for selling drugs out of the home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrest affidavit. Richard Carroll, 53, was charged with owning/leasing/renting with knowledge of it being used to traffic a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, selling/manufacturing/delivering or possessing with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $18,000.

