Crystal River home raided, man arrested on drug charges
A Crystal River residence was raided and its occupant was arrested for selling drugs out of the home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrest affidavit. Richard Carroll, 53, was charged with owning/leasing/renting with knowledge of it being used to traffic a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, selling/manufacturing/delivering or possessing with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $18,000.www.chronicleonline.com
