Johnny Whitaker's big family made his TV fame feel like a normal childhood
The first time Johnny Whitaker — better known to TV audiences as Jody from Family Affair — appeared on Gunsmoke, it was shortly after that sitcom premiered. In 1967 for the Western, Johnny played a young boy who was part of a family pushed to their limits by drought. It was a minor character, but the boy played his part well, the same way he did with Jody, a role which had endeared him to many kids watching at home.www.metv.com
Comments / 2