Johnny Whitaker's big family made his TV fame feel like a normal childhood

I'll be blunt: when I was twelve, I was obsessed with '80s-era Matt Dillon. My bedroom wall was plastered in taped-up pictures of his face, DIY posters printed off of my parents' computer. While other girls my age were going gaga over Zac Efron -- I'm Gen Z-- young Dillon had everything for me: the sly attitude, the leather jacket, the sexy snarl. I'm speaking mainly of his breakout role in Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders, which premiered in 1983. Dillon played Dallas Winston, the bad boy greaser. It's still one of his most iconic roles.