Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Opinion: Alberta plays Russian roulette with public health measures

By Edmonton Journal
healthing.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced that by mid-August, Alberta will remove public health measures, including contact tracing, masking in public transit, isolation for those who test positive, and testing for those who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. This announcement comes at a time when the province is riding a fourth wave of the pandemic, with cases and hospitalizations rising and a significant proportion of the population partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, including children under 12.

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Global Health#Economy#Russian#American#Covid#Cmoh#Ucp#The University Of Alberta#The University Of Calgary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Russia
Related
Healthhealthing.ca

Alberta saw 63% increase in health-care job vacancies in Q1

The number of unfilled vacancies in Alberta’s health-care sector during the first quarter of 2021 was nearly 63 per cent higher than the average for the same time period in the previous five years, data from Statistics Canada shows. The numbers, which include a range of health-related jobs from doctors...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Modelling suggests Alberta COVID spread will peak in September

Alberta’s internal modelling indicates current COVID-19 spread in the province will peak in early September, according to the province’s top doctor. During a webinar with primary-care physicians Thursday evening, Hinshaw said officials were preparing the modelling for release to the public, but that transmission of the virus is expected to continue increasing for about the next month.
Public HealthQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Support public health

We are currently experiencing many crises that adversely affect our public health – climate change, plastics, contagious diseases, drug addiction, obesity, and the pollution of our air, water and land. We expect our government to mitigate the effects of these crises on our public health, economy and environment. Governments create...
Rockingham County, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Opinion | As the delta variant takes rising toll, NC Senate leader undercuts trust in public health advice

State Senate leader Phil Berger knows better than to dismiss public health officials’ advice about curbing the spread of the dangerous delta variant, but the Rockingham County Republican can’t resist appealing to the irrationally mistrustful element of his party. That weakness was evident in the fundraising email he sent Wednesday...
Sciencewvgazettemail.com

James Felsen: Science and public health: Who decides? (Opinion)

Daily, media is saturated with articles describing the current societal chaos, concern, conflict and confusion over the nation’s application of science and public health. Absent workable, universal definitions of each of these terms (and who defines them), there is little resolution. The dispute is really about how communities apply these...
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Governor must take stronger measures on COVID

Goldberg, M.D., is a professor emeritus at Oregon Health and Science University. He lives in Lake Oswego. Speizer, who has a doctorate in physiology, works in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He lives in Flemington, New Jersey. The Oregon Health Authority is recommending mask wearing indoors, with increases in COVID-19...
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Public Health addresses current wave of COVID-19 cases

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Throughout the pandemic Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) has provided information to the community in an effort to ensure everyone is as well informed as possible. As with any widespread infectious disease, there are waves of COVID-19. Worldwide there is another surging wave and hospital capacity...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Quebec premier announces vaccine passport system

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the government will impose a vaccine passport system following a recent rise in COVID-19 infections. Legault said today that Health Minister Christian Dube will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin. The announcement...
Public HealthMarshall News Messenger

The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present part two of a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Together they discuss how surveillance and research are essential to helping improve the outcomes of future patients diagnosed with AFM. They also explain whether experts expect an AFM outbreak in 2021, and what they are doing to prepare for possible new cases.
Iowa Statetelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Iowa public health officials must keep citizens informed on COVID-19 spikes

The number of COVID-19 cases, spurred by the delta variant, continues to climb. Yet information available to Iowans about the state’s caseload gets more and more sparse. As of Friday afternoon, 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties had a community transmission level of “substantial” or “high,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About three-fourths of the state’s counties are rated as “high” — the highest level assigned by the CDC.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy