Opinion: Alberta plays Russian roulette with public health measures
Last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced that by mid-August, Alberta will remove public health measures, including contact tracing, masking in public transit, isolation for those who test positive, and testing for those who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. This announcement comes at a time when the province is riding a fourth wave of the pandemic, with cases and hospitalizations rising and a significant proportion of the population partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, including children under 12.www.healthing.ca
