Nodaway County, MO

Daniel Jay Bohlken

maryvilleforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel “Dirty” Jay Bohlken of Shawnee, Kansas, 59, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021 in Merriam, Kansas. He was born on June 9, 1962 in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Dan graduated from Maryville High School, then from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism, and from the University of Missouri, Kansas City with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1987 and was stationed in South Korea. His original profession was in marketing but his love of wine led him to create a wine and spirits distributorship called Valley Beverage.

