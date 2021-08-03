The Human Cost Of Bail

As researchers try to crack Philadelphia’s homicide spike, a family’s quest for safety ends in heartbreak. Philadelphia has featured heavily in discussions on criminal justice reform following the 2017 election of District Attorney Larry Krasner, who ran on a progressive platform and has seen mixed success as the city’s violence ebbs and flows. But gun violence in Philly had begun to wane as far back as the 1990s. A new investigation from ProPublica in partnership with Vox follows the quest of a Black mother named Nakisha Billa to find safety from gun violence. As she moved from neighborhood to neighborhood seeking a better life, criminologists studied the city and debated why its crime rate was changing — first, a steady decline, and then a record-high homicide count this year, mirroring a nationwide shooting spike amid the pandemic. There have been many theories: more sophisticated policing, less lead exposure among youth, the end of the crack era, more violence-interruption programs, or maybe a combination of factors. But for Billa, who lost her son to gun violence last year, “the city is not a laboratory,” the piece reads. “It is her home.” Related: The reasons some Black men and teens in Philly arm themselves can range from showing off to protecting themselves from rising gun deaths in their neighborhoods.