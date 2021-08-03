Cancel
Law

The Human Cost Of Bail

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Hartline grew up in Parkersburg. Today, she is an attorney at Legal Aid of Pennsylvania representing people who can’t afford a private attorney because she used to be one. “I think I’m more willing to make exceptions when maybe clients aren’t following the plan that they need to follow...

Related
Congress & Courtsncpolicywatch.org

Fourth Circuit ruling: federal laws banning handgun sales to young adults violate Second Amendment

A three-judge panel on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down decades-old federal laws and regulations that prohibit retailers from selling handguns to young adults under 21. The ruling, issued Tuesday, was 2-1. Congress previously cited the disproportionately high crime rate among young adults as reason to institute such a ban. Yet judges held that the laws infringed on these youths’ Second Amendment rights.
Rochester, NYLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: Bail reform is a failure

This is about a break-in that occurred on May 19th, 2021, at Partyka Farms in Kendall (Orleans County, northwest of Rochester). I feel strongly about the new bail reform bill. On May 19th, after working a 15-hour day, my husband and I were woken up at 3:30 in the morning by our security system, which observed a person with a flashlight in the farm market. My husband and son were able to restrain the criminal until the Monroe County Sheriffs could respond. They responded in record time (many thanks to them!). The criminal was taken to Brockport Police Department, fingerprinted and then released.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Does bail reform need reform?

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and his counterpart in the Assembly, Minority Leader Will Barclay, have both spoken out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to declare a state of emergency around gun violence. But Ortt told Capital Tonight that criticism of the governor’s actions in no way means that his conference doesn’t take gun violence seriously.
Public Safetythetrace.org

‘The City Is Not a Laboratory’: The Human Cost of Philly’s Gun Violence

As researchers try to crack Philadelphia’s homicide spike, a family’s quest for safety ends in heartbreak. Philadelphia has featured heavily in discussions on criminal justice reform following the 2017 election of District Attorney Larry Krasner, who ran on a progressive platform and has seen mixed success as the city’s violence ebbs and flows. But gun violence in Philly had begun to wane as far back as the 1990s. A new investigation from ProPublica in partnership with Vox follows the quest of a Black mother named Nakisha Billa to find safety from gun violence. As she moved from neighborhood to neighborhood seeking a better life, criminologists studied the city and debated why its crime rate was changing — first, a steady decline, and then a record-high homicide count this year, mirroring a nationwide shooting spike amid the pandemic. There have been many theories: more sophisticated policing, less lead exposure among youth, the end of the crack era, more violence-interruption programs, or maybe a combination of factors. But for Billa, who lost her son to gun violence last year, “the city is not a laboratory,” the piece reads. “It is her home.” Related: The reasons some Black men and teens in Philly arm themselves can range from showing off to protecting themselves from rising gun deaths in their neighborhoods.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Public Safetyalreporter.com

Two more incarcerated men die at Bibb prison

Two more incarcerated men died at Bibb Correctional Facility this week, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to APR on Friday, bringing the total deaths in that prison to three since Independence Day. Tyrone Triplett, 52, died on July 6, department spokeswoman Kristi Simpson confirmed in a message to APR....
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Alabama sheriff accused of calling assistant from a casino and asking her to wire cash from the jailhouse safe is charged with theft and corruption for 'stealing $29,000 of inmate money'

A high-profile sheriff called his assistant from a Las Vegas casino and ordered her to wire him cash stored in a jailhouse safe, according to testimony in an Alabama court. The bombshell claim was made Tuesday during the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely who is charged with 11 counts of theft and abuse, accused of 'borrowing' $29,050 in jailhouse money over three years.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Congress & Courtsuniversalhub.com

Losing Senate candidate who once dreamed of collecting hundreds of millions from state officials in election lawsuit now faces tens of thousands in fines for disobeying court rules

A federal judge today formally dismissed most of repeat Senate loser Shiva Ayyadurai's increasingly conspiracy-drenched lawsuit against state elections officials and a national association of election officers, but kept alive what the judge considers the most interesting legal question of the suit: Whether Twitter colluded with those officials to permanently ban him from the platform, in possible violation of his First Amendment rights.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

