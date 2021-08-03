What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 3
Jean-Claude Van Damme is alive and kicking (and punching) If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 3 re-adds a few list favorites, including the first Twilight movie, which pops in at No. 10 as Twi-hards rewatch their favorite film. The children's animated film Home returns as well, because kids will watch the same movie 100 times. Lord, bless kids and their rigid routines. Sitting in the top spot for the second day in a row is The Losers, a 2010 action film starring Chris Evans and other famous people.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0