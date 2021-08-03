Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 3

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean-Claude Van Damme is alive and kicking (and punching) If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 3 re-adds a few list favorites, including the first Twilight movie, which pops in at No. 10 as Twi-hards rewatch their favorite film. The children's animated film Home returns as well, because kids will watch the same movie 100 times. Lord, bless kids and their rigid routines. Sitting in the top spot for the second day in a row is The Losers, a 2010 action film starring Chris Evans and other famous people.

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Jay Pharoah
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Rihanna
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Christina Milian
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Freddie Highmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Losers#The A Team#Marvel#The Bank Of Spain#Jcvd#Japanese#Blood Red Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Good Witch stars and fans in shock after devastating news

Hallmark has confirmed they have canceled The Good Witch after seven seasons. The hit show will end after the current season, which has several episodes left to air. The final episode, 'The Wedding', will see the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. It airs on 25 July 2021.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Drops F-Bomb While Explaining The ‘Hate’ Actors Get For Starring In Blockbusters

Megan fox is in the midst of a sort of renaissance at the moment, and she's currently promoting her latest film Till Death. While doing so, she's discussed her personal life as well as her journey in Hollywood, including being in awe of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Fox has also discussed her feelings on blockbuster movies, expressing her love for them and addressing the kinds of franchise she would like to join. Now, she's sharing some strong comments about the "hate" actors get for starring in massive films, and spoiler: she drops an F-bomb.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

30 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From period dramas to underappreciated animations, here are the shows Netflix should absolutely bring back…
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that flopped when it was released and is now the most watched Netflix worldwide

It is no news that the streaming service Netflix Acquire content from other countries, but it is curious that most of them are productions that did not do well at the box office. Following the line of Deadly Machines Y Silver Skates, the platform saved “Igor Grom vs. Doctor Plague”, which barely got half of its budget at its launch in Russia.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Sequel Is #1 Movie on Netflix After Just 4 Days

The scary new sequel to Fear Street Part One: 1994 is here to shake up your streaming queue. The terrifying follow-up film, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, just premiered on Netflix a few days ago, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked above Major Grom: Plague Doctor, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Mother's Day, How I Became a Superhero and Kung Fu Panda.)
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
TV SeriesNewsweek

5 Shows to Watch If You Like 'Virgin River'

Virgin River season 3 recently dropped on Netflix worldwide and the romantic drama has been holding on tight to its spot in the Netflix Top 10. At the moment, there has been no news on Virgin River season 4 but things are looking good for the show's future, considering the huge cliffhanger ending and its massive fanbase. In the meantime, here are five shows to watch if you like Virgin River.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The One Game of Thrones Scene Fans Think Shouldn’t Have Filmed

It’s amazing what fans will and won’t accept as necessary when it comes to various TV shows and movies. Some of the material that people might think that fans would rail against goes largely unnoticed, while other matters that one might not think would be given as much attention are enough to spark the anger of the fans in a very meaningful way. Game of Thrones was never shy about the content it would show since just about everything appeared to be fair game. From the brutal beheadings to the simulated rape the fans had plenty to say about a FICTIONAL show when it came to what they would and wouldn’t accept. But it would appear that there’s one scene that fans would have never filmed had they been in control. Go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief that fans don’t get to control what happens in a show or a movie since the utter chaos that would ensue would be a living nightmare. But there were several scenes that people had a problem with, with a few of them having to do with assaulting women throughout the course of the show.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Critics Are Going Crazy For Nicolas Cage’s New Movie

Nicolas Cage likes to go big and bold, which is something he’s been doing increasingly often during his decade-long odyssey traversing the VOD genre circuit. However, every now and again he delivers a performance that reminds you why he’s often held up as one of the best talents of his generation, and his central turn in upcoming drama Pig is even being called one of his very best ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy