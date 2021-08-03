Family Health Centers of San Diego Completes Successful Transition to the Grane Rx Pharmacy-Based Model for PACE
Shift supports PACE 2.0 Goals and 3-Year Growth Plan. On July 1st, Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD) went live with the Grane Rx Pharmacy-Based model for their PACE programs. This move supports FHCSD’s growth plans as the organization aims to expand from one to three PACE centers over the next three years. FHCSD is a thriving Federally Qualified Health Center with a broad spectrum of services including care for low-income seniors at its primary care clinics and as they age into PACE.www.sfgate.com
