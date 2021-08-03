Family Health Centers of San Diego Completes Successful Transition to the Grane Rx Pharmacy-Based Model for PACE

An inability to adapt to developing dynamics shaping the future of medical payment poses a threat to physician livelihoods. Whether it’s the consolidation trend of the last 20 years, the HMO movements of the 1990s, or the evolution of capital-intensive technology or high-cost facility components for care delivery, physicians have long faced a variety of direct existential threats to the way they perform and deliver optimal care — and get paid for their services. The physician has been and will continue to be the center of care delivery. As such, they also ultimately sit at the center of undulations in healthcare cost and payment tides.