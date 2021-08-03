Sony (SONY) Option Traders See Upside Ahead of Earnings
Investors of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal first quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options is growing in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if SONY delivers a positive earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
