Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sony (SONY) Option Traders See Upside Ahead of Earnings

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal first quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options is growing in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if SONY delivers a positive earnings surprise.

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Stocks#Consumer Electronics#The Upside#Sony Group Corporation#Key Takeaways Traders#Atr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
StocksInvestopedia

Alibaba (BABA) Option Traders Uncertain Ahead of Earnings

Investors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) have expressed concern, bidding down the share prices of the company ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. At first look, it appears that option traders are expecting a move lower, as there are a sizable number of sold call options in the open interest. The unusual option trading may create a strong upward trend in the price action if BABA delivers a positive earnings surprise.
RetailCoinTelegraph

Echoing GameStop saga, retail traders fuel Robinhood stock price hike

After making unwanted headlines with its disappointing initial public offering (IPO) debut on Nasdaq last week, shares in stock and cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood have seen wild volatility in recent days. In an ironic twist that saw the price of HOOD stocks soar by as much as 82% in one day, the app that has so often been the beneficiary of frenzied meme stock trading itself began to resemble the latest online craze.
Video Gamesstudybreaks.com

Sony’s State of Play 2021 Earns Mixed Reception and Underwhelms Fans

With PlayStation 5 availability still limited for most consumers, it’s unclear how Sony’s upcoming lineup will convince players to buy a new console. On July 8, Sony held its annual, independent State of Play games showcase. The online event came only a month after gaming’s biggest yearly event, E3, and was confirmed a mere two days before its livestream. Like E3, the event would be all-digital due to the ongoing pandemic but would focus exclusively on PlayStation titles. The spotlight and subsequent expectations were placed solely on Sony’s upcoming slate of releases. Yet, anticipation was already heightened months prior to the event.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Sony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SONY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.94 billion. On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.55. The electronics and media company posted revenue of $20.62 billion in the period. Sony shares have risen roughly 3% since...
StocksInvestopedia

Roku (ROKU) Option Traders Tuning in Ahead of Earnings

Investors of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options is rising in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if ROKU delivers a negative earnings surprise.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

PlayStation 5 Maker Sony Clocks 15% Revenue Growth, Sells 2.3M PS5 In Q1, Updates FY21 Outlook

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year to ¥2.26 trillion. Revenue from Game & Network Services (G&NS) rose 9.7% Y/Y to ¥615.8 billion, Music increased 77.8% Y/Y to ¥254.9 billion, Pictures climbed 29.6% Y/Y to ¥204.7 billion, Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) grew 214.9% Y/Y to ¥576.3 billion, Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) rose 11.9% Y/Y to ¥218.1 billion, and Financial Services declined 25.9% Y/Y to ¥414.4 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Sony Group's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $103.57. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Visa (V) Option Traders Unimpressed With Earnings Beat

After Visa Inc. (V) reported that it had handily beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal third quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply they think the share price will drift lower in the future. Considering the big earnings beat, this may come as a surprise; however, the Visa share price fell 1.6% the day after the report came out. Visa reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 and revenue of $6.13 billion, against analyst predictions calling for EPS of $1.35 and revenue of $5.86 billion. Before the announcement, investors had bid up the share price of Visa, with a large number of call options in the open interest.
StocksInvestopedia

Apple (AAPL) Option Traders Bearish After Earnings

After Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported that it had demonstrably beaten analysts' expectations for its fiscal third quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply they think the share price will drift lower in the future. This may come as no surprise considering the AAPL share price fell 1.2% the day after the report was announced.
MarketsInvestopedia

Alibaba Q1 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Annual active consumers in China came in below analyst forecasts. The more active consumers Alibaba attracts, the more the company is able to generate advertising revenue from merchants that sell wares on its e-commerce platforms. It also creates more exposure to its cloud and entertainment businesses. Alibaba announced that it...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from SONY's earnings

On August 4, SONY is presenting Q1 earnings. Analysts on Wall Street expect SONY will release earnings per share of $1.11. Follow SONY stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. SONY will report earnings from the last quarter on August 4. 6 analysts expect earnings of $1.11 per share...
StocksInvestopedia

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Option Traders Change Frequencies Ahead of Earnings

Investors of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) have kept the share prices range bound going into the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as there are a growing number of call options in the open interest. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action if NXPI delivers a negative earnings surprise.
BusinessInvestopedia

Procter & Gamble (PG) Option Traders Expecting Strong Earnings

Investors of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) have begun to express optimism ahead of the company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings announcement by steadily bidding up the share price. At first glance, it appears that option traders are predicting a positive move, as there are a noticeably higher number of call options in the open interest than puts. The unusual option trading could create a strong downward trend in the price action if PG delivers an unfavorable earnings surprise.
StocksInvestopedia

Verizon (VZ) Option Traders Calling for More After Earnings

After Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported that it had beaten both profit and revenue estimates for its second quarter earnings results, options buyers are taking actions that imply they think the share will drift higher in the future. This may come as a surprise considering that the VZ share price climbed only less than 1% the day the report was announced. VZ posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 and revenue of $33.8 billion, compared to analysts expectations of $1.30 and $32.68 billion, respectively. A better-than-expected increase in postpaid phone subscribers gave the company the confidence to raise full-year guidance for both EPS and revenue. Prior to earnings, investors had kept the share prices range bound, with a sizable amount of out-of-the-money call options in the open interest.
StocksInvestopedia

Microsoft (MSFT) Option Traders Optimistic Going Into Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) investors have expressed optimism, bidding up the share prices of the company ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. Analysts' expectations call for earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 and revenues of $44.1 billion, or growth of 15.9% from last year’s numbers. At first look, it appears that option traders are expecting a move higher, as the number of call options outweigh the number of put options in the open interest. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action if the tech giant delivers a negative earnings surprise.
TV & VideosInvestopedia

Netflix (NFLX) Option Traders Unimpressed After Earnings Miss

After Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) reported that it had missed profit estimates for its fiscal second quarter earnings results, option buyers are taking actions that imply they think the share price will continue to drift lower in the future. This may come as no surprise considering that the NFLX share price declined 3.3% the day after the report was announced. Prior to earnings, investors had kept the share prices range bound, with a sizable number of put options in the open interest.
MarketsBusiness Insider

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Electronic Arts

Within the last quarter, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Electronic Arts evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.06 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $142.00.
MarketsInvestopedia

Roku Q2 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Roku Inc. (ROKU), the leading streaming-device manufacturer in the U.S., has taken a 33% to 39% market share in the U.S. each year since 2015. Business has been particularly vibrant during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers opt to stay home and stream video, although the outlook isn't entirely perfect. Roku faces increasing competition from traditional-media rivals such as Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) that may be looking to expand into streaming. The company has also made the headlines following reports of glitches with its devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy