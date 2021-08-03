Sony (SONY) Option Traders See Upside Ahead of Earnings

After Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported that it had beaten both profit and revenue estimates for its second quarter earnings results, options buyers are taking actions that imply they think the share will drift higher in the future. This may come as a surprise considering that the VZ share price climbed only less than 1% the day the report was announced. VZ posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 and revenue of $33.8 billion, compared to analysts expectations of $1.30 and $32.68 billion, respectively. A better-than-expected increase in postpaid phone subscribers gave the company the confidence to raise full-year guidance for both EPS and revenue. Prior to earnings, investors had kept the share prices range bound, with a sizable amount of out-of-the-money call options in the open interest.