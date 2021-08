The drug, intended for adult patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus, is the only new therapy approved for SLE in more than a decade. AstraZeneca has announced its drug Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia)—a first-in-class type I interferon receptor antibody—has landed approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the pharmaceutical firm, the treatment is the first novel treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) to receive the go-ahead from the agency in more than 10 years.