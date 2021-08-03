C-SUITE: Meet Phyllis A. James, Women’s Leadership Empowerment

Phyllis A. James is the founding president and CEO of the Foundation for Women’s Leadership & Empowerment, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in May 2019 to help remedy one of America’s and the world’s most urgent needs — expanded access by women and women of color to affordable, high-quality educational experiences that prepare them (as well as men) for leadership roles across society. With founding support from MGM Resorts International, FWLE seeks to continue and expand the social impact of Las Vegas’ Women’s Leadership Conference — one of the premier women’s development conferences in the Western United States, the 14th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference will be held Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Mirage. To register visit www.fwle.org.