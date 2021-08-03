Cancel
FCPH Issues New COVID-19 Recommendations Due to Delta Variant Spread

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- On July 27th, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance that stresses the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, addresses new masking guidelines in certain areas, and provides guidelines for safely returning to schools. In accordance, Fargo Cass Public Health encourages the community to follow these recommendations...

www.am1100theflag.com

