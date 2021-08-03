Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Another Pandemic Harm: Seniors May Have Higher Risk of Falling

doctorslounge.com
 6 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older Americans already face a higher risk of falls, but the decline in physical activity during the pandemic may have made matters worse, a new survey suggests. More than a third of the 2,074 U.S. adults aged 50 to 80 who took part...

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Pandemic#Healthday News#Americans#Walker#School Of Nursing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This May Double Your Risk of Dementia, Study Shows

Dementia, a general term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities, impacts an estimated 5 million Americans at any given time. However, the cognitive disease is not a normal part of aging, says the CDC. There are a number of risk factors that influence whether or not someone will develop one of the many forms of the disease. Many of them are genetic. However, some are environmental or behavioral. Now, a study published in Aging has found a link between one unhealthy habit and dementia, finding that it can double an individual's chance of developing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Female surgeons have higher risk of pregnancy loss, study finds

Female surgeons are more likely to delay pregnancy, have nonelective C-sections and experience pregnancy loss than women who aren't surgeons, according to a paper published July 28 in JAMA Surgery. Researchers surveyed 692 female surgeons from November 2020 to January 2021. They found the median age for female surgeons to...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Transthoracic Echocardiography May ID Higher-Risk COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) may identify hospitalized COVID-19 patients at higher risk for in-hospital death, according to a study published online July 20 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Silverio, M.D., from the University of Salerno in Italy, and colleagues used data...
KidsMedicalXpress

Young children may be at higher risk of long-term negative effects due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has potentially made a lifelong impact on children aged five and under according to a new study published in the Journal of Pediatric Health Care. Experiencing adverse events, including disease outbreaks, civil conflict natural disasters and food scarcity before age five years is associated with long-lasting negative impacts on health, education and relationships, young children are highly vulnerable and will need to be monitored for developmental and behavior health issues and supported throughout their lives. A potential delay of 2-4 years may be observed between the initial presentation of symptomatic experiences and the development of a mental health disorder, meaning that while we may be seeing some of the initial effects of the pandemic, we will continue to see more over the next 2-4 years.
Public HealthNewswise

Pandemic May Have Increased Older Adults’ Fall Risk, Poll Suggests

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic may have increased older adults’ risk of falling and injuring themselves, due to changes in physical activity, conditioning and mobility, a new national poll suggests. More than a third of people between the ages of 50 and 80 report their physical activity declined in the...
Public Healthptproductsonline.com

Another Lingering Factor from COVID-19: Increased Fall Risk

The COVID-19 pandemic may have increased older adults’ risk of falling and injuring themselves, due to changes in physical activity, conditioning and mobility, a new national poll suggests. More than a third of people between the ages of 50 and 80 report their physical activity declined in the pandemic’s first...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Loneliness Linked to Use of High-Risk Meds in Seniors

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness is a powerful predictor of use of medications used to treat physical and psychological symptoms among older, community-dwelling adults, according to a research letter published online July 26 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Ashwin A. Kotwal, M.D., from University of California in San...
Seattle, WAdoctorslounge.com

Dirty Air, Higher Dementia Risk?

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been know that polluted can damage the heart and lungs, but new research finds that it's bad for your brain, too. A long-term study by a Seattle team linked exposure to higher levels of fine particulate air pollution to an increased risk of dementia.
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

Cognitive Dysfunction Linked To COVID-19

Scientists presenting research at the AAIC 2021, held online and in Denver, CO, have found links between COVID-19 and longer-term cognitive issues, including biological signs of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings lay the ground for larger longitudinal studies to explore in more detail the neurological effects of COVID-19. COVID-19 is primarily...
Durham, NCabc11.com

How the pandemic may have affected your sleep routine

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've all had to adjust to the pandemic in one way or another. But it's important to recognize how those adjustments affect our attempts to achieve uninterrupted, restorative slumber. Samantha Miller, a rising sophomore at Duke said, "I guess it's been harder to go to sleep....
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Another byproduct of the pandemic: paranoia

The COVID-19 pandemic increased our feelings of paranoia, particularly in states where wearing masks was mandated, a new Yale study has shown. That heightened paranoia was particularly acute in states where adherence to mask mandates was low, the researchers report July 27 in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Increased feelings...
FitnessWebMD

Physical Activity Offsets Serious Health Risks of Poor Sleep

Aug. 6, 2021 -- Engaging in or exceeding the weekly recommended amount of physical activity (PA) may offset serious health risks associated with poor sleep quality, including death, new research suggests. Investigators analyzed data on close to 400,000 middle-aged adults and found that over an 11-year period, those with poor...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Have This Blood Type, You May Be at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

History of Malaria May Indicate Greater Risk of Heart Failure

Individuals with a history of Plasmodium falciparum protozoan parasitic infection had a significantly increased long-term risk of developing heart failure but not myocardial infarction or cardiovascular or all-cause death. Individuals with a history of malaria have a significantly increased risk of incident heart failure (HF), according to a study published...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Doctor Warns ‘Death Rate Will Be Going Up’ As Florida Continues Feeling Impacts Of COVID Summer Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida continues to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge. “The pattern is that the deaths come usually around three to four weeks after the spike. So most patients will test positive the first week. The deaths usually come around the third week,” said Dr. Yoram Gutfreund. “So unfortunately, the death rate will be going up.” Gutfreund, an ER doctor at Jackson Memorial Hospital, says they are overwhelmed. “The ICU admissions over the last week are 19 year olds, 20, 33-year-old, who are very sick. And almost every patient who is very sick they all share in common that they...
Public HealthTelegraph

Shielding may have failed to protect those most at risk from Covid

Shielding may have failed to protect people at most risk after a study showed that the clinically vulnerable were eight times more likely to test positive for Covid than the general population. More than two million people were advised to shield by the Government, which meant staying at home and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy