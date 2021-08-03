Cancel
Health

Mobile vaccine clinic planned at Strassenfest

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 3 days ago

The Indiana Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic during the Jasper Strassenfest. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone age 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while people age 18 and older can receive the J&J vaccine. Appointments are not required, so individuals can visit the clinic any time during its operating hours to receive a vaccine. They should bring a photo ID and insurance card, if they have insurance.

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

