Mobile vaccine clinic planned at Strassenfest

No appointment needed! The DuPage County Health Department Mobile Vaccination Clinic will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the Helen Plum Library parking lot on Wed, July 28 from 10am–12pm. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone for free, including those who do not have health insurance or legal immigration status. For those who receive a 2-dose shot, the mobile clinic will return on August 18th from 10a.m.–12p.m. Please contact the DuPage County Health Department at 630-682-7400 for more information about the Mobile Vaccination Clinic.