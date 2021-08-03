Explainer-Think global, spend local: public deals shielded amid pandemic

BEIJING, July 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet subsided, the CGTN Think Tank has released an Analytical Report on the Global Situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic (the "Report") by sourcing data from the Johns Hopkins University website, Our World in Data and Pharmaceutical Technology that have not been comprehensively processed, analyzing research literature from the academic community and referring to the known impact of the pandemic on global economic and social development as well as the recommendations on its prevention and control from renowned public health experts. The Report puts together the data on pandemic prevention and control measures in 51 sample countries to make rankings as a way of reflecting the current situation of pandemic control in these countries. It focuses on the importance that countries attach to personal safety, social and environmental stability, thereby providing ideas and directions for countries around the world to fight the pandemic.