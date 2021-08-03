Cancel
Explainer-Think global, spend local: public deals shielded amid pandemic

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Governments and local authorities around the world have for decades put domestic companies first in the massive public procurement decisions they make with taxpayer money. But as they look to spend trillions on post-pandemic recoveries - and as western suspicion of China grows - many are taking...

Related
New York City, NYColumbia University

Globalization Persists Through the Pandemic

Today I’ll be taking my first air flight since March 2020. It’s not an international flight, just Jet Blue from JFK to LAX, but the past year and a half has seemed strange and stationary. I am not one of those people who love travel and can’t wait for the next adventure, but professional work has brought me to many places, and it has seemed almost unnatural to limit those contacts to Zoom and email. Even as the pandemic continues and the delta variant has many people on edge, we are learning to navigate this COVID era and resuming our paths around the planet. Both people and goods are on the move, and even the risk of COVID-19 can’t stop it.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new Covid shots

The European Union has agreed to pay a premium on new orders of Covid-19 vaccines. The Financial Times reported the EU has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech 19.5 euros ($23.1) for each of their Covid-19 shots under a contract signed in May for up to 1.8 billion doses. The...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jump in post-Covid U.S. labor costs seen in second quarter

The cost of labor in the United States rose significantly in Q2 as firms increased salaries and offered perks to fill jobs. A 0.7 percent increase was recorded in the Employment Cost Index in the last quarter, following a 0.9-percent gain in Q1, according to the U.S. Labor Department. This...
HealthCNN

Vaccine shortage holds back developing world as rich economies roar ahead

London (CNN Business) — The economic outlook for rich countries is getting better while developing economies are falling behind. That's according to the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund. The organization on Tuesday confirmed its prediction that the global economy will expand by 6% this year. But while growth estimates for countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have improved since the IMF's previous report in April, expectations for India and countries in southeast Asia have dropped back.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

CGTN Think Tank Releases an Analytical Report on the Global Situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIJING, July 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet subsided, the CGTN Think Tank has released an Analytical Report on the Global Situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic (the "Report") by sourcing data from the Johns Hopkins University website, Our World in Data and Pharmaceutical Technology that have not been comprehensively processed, analyzing research literature from the academic community and referring to the known impact of the pandemic on global economic and social development as well as the recommendations on its prevention and control from renowned public health experts. The Report puts together the data on pandemic prevention and control measures in 51 sample countries to make rankings as a way of reflecting the current situation of pandemic control in these countries. It focuses on the importance that countries attach to personal safety, social and environmental stability, thereby providing ideas and directions for countries around the world to fight the pandemic.
POTUSWashington Times

Far left clean energy plans boost China, leave U.S. in the dust

The far left’s obsession with spending taxpayer dollars on electric vehicle subsidies is a deeply irresponsible publicity stunt that props up the Chinese Communist Party to the detriment of Iowa’s own biofuel producers—and to the detriment of our environment and national security. The Administration and Democrats in Congress continue to...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
House RentHuffingtonPost

The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

Spurred by protests from congressional Democrats, the Biden administration extended a moratorium on evictions for renters whose livelihoods have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-day continuation of the eviction ban is partly a recognition that the pandemic isn’t over, with virus variants still surging among the unvaccinated. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy